Grant County officials report playground 'total loss' after truck crash

KIELER (WKOW) -- Grant County officials reported a playground to be a total loss after a truck crashed into it.
According to a news release from Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, deputies responded around 1:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a truck that crashed into a playground at The Rustic Barn Campground in Kieler.
Jamestown First Responders, Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS assisted at the scene.
Sheriff Dreckman said 85-year-old Donald Campbell from Ames, Iowa was unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his 2017 Ford F250 when the truck, which was in neutral, started to roll away.
Campbell tried to stop the truck but was unsuccessful before it crashed into a playground set located on the campground property, according to Dreckman.
The sheriff's office reported Campbell received minor injuries in the crash. The truck sustained minor damage to the front and the playground was "a total loss."