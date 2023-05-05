Grant County seeks flood clean up volunteers

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The village of Bagley is looking for volunteers to help clean up Friday and Saturday after massive flooding in the area.
Grant County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post the water has decreased in many places, but it left a lot of damaged homes, yards, and public areas.
If you're interested in volunteering to help residents clean up, you can head to the River of Lakes Storm Shelter on Willow Lane near East Pond Lane at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The county asks that you bring gloves, eye protection, and lawn rakes.