Grant County Sheriff's investigates hit-and-run near Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run that led to trespassing near Platteville Sunday.
According to Sheriff Nate Dreckman, a 50-year-old Platteville woman was driving south on CTH D around 12 a.m. in the Township of Lima when she lost control of her car, ending up in the right side ditch striking an embankment and culvert.
Dreckman reported the woman went into a home in the area without permission to charge her cell phone to call for a ride and then left the scene of the crash.
The crash was reported to authorities about nine hours later by the property owner.
The sheriff's office reported the driver was not injured but the car sustained moderate damage. She was cited for hit and run, failure to report a crash, failure to maintain control and trespassing.