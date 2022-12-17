Grant County Sheriff's Office continues search for missing man

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies searched nearly 300 acres for Ronald Henry Saturday.

The missing 34-year-old man was last seen in Platteville nearly two weeks ago on December 4.

The Sheriff's Office said Search Teams of Wisconsin sent nine people and seven K9's to help with the search. Unfortunately, authorities did not find Henry though.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600, or call the Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.