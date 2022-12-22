 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25 to 35 below
zero for later this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially once the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Grant County Sheriff's Office issues tow ban

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow covered car MGN

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — With road conditions expected to deteriorate over the next 48 hours, the Grant County Sheriff's Office is issuing a tow ban. 

The ban goes into effect at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will stay in effect until roads are deemed safe enough to remove the vehicles. 

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said diminishing road conditions makes it extremely dangerous for tow services and first responders to remove vehicles.

So, vehicles that aren't a hazard to plow operators or other traffic will be left until roads are safe. 

If you do have to travel, Dreckman urges having extra supplies in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

Wisconsin Emergency Management suggests a winter emergency kit in your car contains a phone charger, non-perishable food, a blanket and jumper cables. You can find a full list of items your kit should include at the Wisconsin Emergency Management Make a Kit webpage. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you