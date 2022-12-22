Grant County Sheriff's Office issues tow ban

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — With road conditions expected to deteriorate over the next 48 hours, the Grant County Sheriff's Office is issuing a tow ban.
The ban goes into effect at 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will stay in effect until roads are deemed safe enough to remove the vehicles.
Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said diminishing road conditions makes it extremely dangerous for tow services and first responders to remove vehicles.
So, vehicles that aren't a hazard to plow operators or other traffic will be left until roads are safe.
If you do have to travel, Dreckman urges having extra supplies in your vehicle in case you get stranded.
Wisconsin Emergency Management suggests a winter emergency kit in your car contains a phone charger, non-perishable food, a blanket and jumper cables. You can find a full list of items your kit should include at the Wisconsin Emergency Management Make a Kit webpage.