Grant County Sheriff's Office reports several winter weather related crashes

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) — Over the weekend, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported several crashes because of slick road conditions.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman reported one vehicle crashed around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on Highway 81 near Airport Road. Authorities determined the driver lost control from the slick road conditions. The eastbound car hit a guardrail, then the driver overcorrected, causing the car to cross into oncoming traffic then enter a ditch.
Dreckman reported three semis jackknifed on Saturday.
The first happened on Highway 80 near Walnut Dell Road in Platteville around 1:20 p.m. The driver lost control because of road conditions and high winds, causing the semi to jackknife in a ditch.
Then, around 3:30 p.m. a semi jackknifed on Highway 80 near Center Road, blocking all lanes of the roadway.
The final jackknife happened on County Road K in North Lancaster Township around 3:55 p.m. The semi jackknifed in a ditch after losing control from road conditions.
Finally, Dreckman said a slide off outside of the township of Jamestown led to an OWI arrest.
The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 151. Responding officers found the car in the median of the roadway, then later found the driver walking around Maryville Heights and Northview Drive. The driver was taken into custody for a third OWI offense.