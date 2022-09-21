Grant County Sheriff's Office therapy K-9 completes puppy preschool

LANCASTER (WKOW) — One of the newest members of the Grant County Sheriff's Office is a puppy preschool graduate.
The sheriff's office brought on its first therapy K-9, a mini Goldendoodle named Zelda.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman told 27 News Zelda is about four-months old. Her handler is Correctional Officer Cassara Bray.
Sheriff Dreckman said Zelda will have a number of jobs once she's fully trained, including tending to staff members' mental health and responding to crisis events, particularly in the Grant County Jail. Zelda will also make appearances in the community, such as nursing home visits.
With puppy preschool under her belt, Sheriff Dreckman said Zelda will go to obedience school in the fall.
Zelda will be eligible for her therapy dog certification in about a year, Dreckman said. Until then, she is coming to the sheriff's office with her handler to become acclimated to the environment.