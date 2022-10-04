Great Pumpkin Give Away to raise money for Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Oak Bank is back with an annual fall event, benefiting a group in southern Wisconsin.
The Great Pumpkin Give Away is in its 21st year. This year, the bank has chosen to raise money for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras.
"Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra's building a large facility in downtown Madison, so it's a great year for them to participate," said Jim McNulty, Oak Bank Senior Vice President - Business Banking.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, families can head over to Oak Bank's Fitchburg location on McKee Road from 9 a.m. to noon.
There, 1,500 pumpkins will be given out, as well as other fall activities. You don't have to pay for a pumpkin, but donations are appreciated.
