Great Wolf Lodge to host job fair Tuesday in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells is holding a job fair Tuesday at its resort.
The brand is hoping to hire 2,000 people at 18 fairs across the country.
The resort in Baraboo is hiring for all positions, but lifeguards, housekeeping staff and food and beverage roles are the most needed right now.
Resort staff get medical, dental, vision and life insurance. They also provide a 401K match, as well as discounts at lodges nationwide.
The local job fair will start at 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged. You can make one by texting the phrase GWLDELLS to 25000.