 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Wolf Lodge to host job fair Tuesday in Baraboo

  • Updated
0610_great_wolf_8048

Great Wolf Lodge, Wisconsin Dells.

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells is holding a job fair Tuesday at its resort.

The brand is hoping to hire 2,000 people at 18 fairs across the country.

The resort in Baraboo is hiring for all positions, but lifeguards, housekeeping staff and food and beverage roles are the most needed right now.

Resort staff get medical, dental, vision and life insurance. They also provide a 401K match, as well as discounts at lodges nationwide.

The local job fair will start at 10 a.m. and last until 6 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged. You can make one by texting the phrase GWLDELLS to 25000.  