Greater Madison MPO announces path, roadway projects

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Greater Madison area is planning to fix up some roads and build new paths after $17 million in projects were approved.
The Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) stated the projects are split into two categories: pedestrian and bike paths and roadway projects.
The path projects include the Glacial Drumlin/Capital City Connector and building the final segment of the West Towne Path to connect the Ice Age Junction Path to Whitney Way.
The roadway improvements include rebuilding John Nolen Drive as well as repaving parts of HWY MM/Rimrock Road and O'Keefe Avenue, among others.
The roadway improvements are funded by the federal Surface Transportation Block Grant - Urban program.