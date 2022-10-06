Green Alert canceled: Monona veteran found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — Zachary Bigelow has been found safe, according to the Madison Police Department. The Green Alert has been canceled.
MONONA (WKOW) — Authorities are asking you to keep an eye out for a missing veteran from Monona.
An information bulletin from the Madison Police Department states that Zachary Bigelow was last heard from on October 5 around 11 p.m. Police say he made a phone call around that time and there's "concern for his welfare."
The bulletin says authorities went to Bigelow's home, but he was not there, although his dog was. The dog has since been brought to the Humane Society.
According to police, Bigelow had a "similar incident" last year where he was found wandering in another state.
Police don't know where he is or what he is wearing, but he may be driving a 2003 Red Mitsubishi/Eclipse with Wisconsin license plate 873-ZLD.
Bigelow is 6' tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you find Bigelow, Madison police ask you check his welfare and contact police at 608-266-4730.