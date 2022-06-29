Green Alert issued for 'at risk' Viroqua veteran

VIROQUA (WKOW) — The Viroqua Police Department has issued a Green Alert for veteran Caleb John Rappl, 28, of Viroqua.
Rappl was last seen at his home in Viroqua Wednesday at 11 p.m.
The Viroqua Police Department believes he is driving a gray two door 2016 Toyota Tacoma. It has a Wisconsin license plate of RZ6781 and a sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window of "111."
Rappl is described as a White male who is 5'10", 190 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. A photo of him was not immediately available.
If you see him, use caution and call your local law enforcement agency.