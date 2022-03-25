Green Alert issued for DeForest veteran

MADISON (WKOW) — DeForest Police attempting to conduct a welfare check on a veteran are asking for the community's help.
According to a Green Alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, last known contact with U.S. Military veteran Steven Thistle, 36, was on March 17.
Thistle is described as being 5'10," weighing 210 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with an American flag and a red bandana on his head. He has a large beard and a tattoo on his right shoulder.
Authorities believe he is driving a blue 2008 Toyota Scion TC two door hatchback with an Illinois license plate of AG45626. He is likely traveling with his black and white Australian Shepard dog. He may be driving to Illinois or Tennessee.
If you locate Thistle, DeForest Police ask that you check on his welfare and contact the department at 608-846-6756.