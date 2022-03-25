Green Alert issued for DeForest veteran

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Showers Possible Into This Evening... Look for scattered rain and snow showers, with some sleet at times, become mainly snow showers into this evening. Periods of moderate to perhaps heavy snow showers are possible across the area. Sudden reductions in visibility to 1 mile, along with wind gusts up to 50 MPH, are possible. There may be light, slushy snow accumulations on roads, as temperatures drop during this period. These conditions may affect the evening commute. Those traveling should remain weather aware, and be prepared to slow down.