Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran

  • Updated
Segich green alert

MADISON (WKOW) — The Veterans Affairs Police is searching for a Madison veteran who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.

In a Green Alert, authorities say Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his Madison home Monday at 10 p.m. Law enforcement and his family have concerns for his welfare. 

Segich is described as a 6'5" white male who weights 276 pounds. He has short brown hair and "greenish" eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo, black pants and a black spring coat.

Police say he left in a silver 2009 four-door Toyota Camry, Wisconsin plates 382 TJW. There is a white oval sticker of the left rear bumper with a black border and "IRQ" on the center.

Segich has relatives in Waupaca County.

If you have information on Segich's whereabouts, contact the Veterans Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.

