Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran

MADISON (WKOW) — The Veterans Affairs Police is searching for a Madison veteran who hasn't been seen since Monday evening.
In a Green Alert, authorities say Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his Madison home Monday at 10 p.m. Law enforcement and his family have concerns for his welfare.
Segich is described as a 6'5" white male who weights 276 pounds. He has short brown hair and "greenish" eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo, black pants and a black spring coat.
Police say he left in a silver 2009 four-door Toyota Camry, Wisconsin plates 382 TJW. There is a white oval sticker of the left rear bumper with a black border and "IRQ" on the center.
Segich has relatives in Waupaca County.
If you have information on Segich's whereabouts, contact the Veterans Affairs Police at 608-280-7270.