Green Alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The West Milwaukee Police Department has issued a statewide Green Alert for Cholie Mack, 29, of Milwaukee.
Mack was last seen Wednesday morning going north on the 1200 block of Miller Park Way. Police believe she may be traveling to the Tomah area.
Her family is concerned for her safety, and her police say her phone is turned off.
Mack is described as a Black woman who is 5'8" and 200 lbs, with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray slacks, and she may be wearing a dark red wig. She has Latin writing on her right forearm, and a panda on her upper left arm.
She is driving a Grey 2007 Nissan Altima with Wisconsin plates, registration number ACL4696.
If you have information on Mack's whereabouts, contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.