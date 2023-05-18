Green Alert issued for veteran suspected in Green Co. shooting

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Green Alert has been issued for a veteran authorities say was involved in a crisis situation in Green County.

The Green County Sheriff's Office is searching for Paul Anderson, 35.

Deputies say Anderson was involved in a "crisis situation involving a firearm" on Hay Hollow Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He ran into a wooded area and hasn't been seen since.

The Green County Sheriff's Office started searching for Anderson Wednesday night after they responded to a report about a man who had fired a weapon at a family member.

Authorities have not been able to contact him by phone or through other technology. Although he was last known to be running, authorities say he does have access to vehicles.

Anderson is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.