Green Bay authorities search for suspects in national ATM theft ring

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Authorities in the Green Bay area are searching for people suspected to be part of a national ATM theft ring.
Officers found a damaged ATM at a bank in Howard Tuesday morning.
They identified two vehicles of interest while watching surveillance video.
Officers found one of the vehicles and arrested the driver.
The other vehicle was found abandoned.
Authorities think the suspects are part of the so-called "hook and chain gang," a group that's been tied to thefts from ATMs across the country.