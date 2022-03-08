Green Bay company launches “Women Helping Women” initiative to help Ukrainian women, families

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A Green Bay sign design company is printing T-shirts to support women in Ukraine.
Elevate97 dropped a new initiative called “Women Helping Women” on International Women’s Day.
It has two designs -- one says "Ukraine" the other says "I stand with Ukraine."
Both incorporate blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The company aims to sell 1,000 shirts and ship them out by the end of the month.
"It was intentional that we launch it on International Women's Day. It's women supporting women, and we want to help women throughout the world," President and CEO Kate Burgess told WBAY.
All of the money will go to the nonprofit Urgent Action Fund for Women's Human Rights.