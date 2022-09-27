Green Bay gets financial support for NFL Draft host city bid

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Discover Green Bay has submitted a bid to host the NFL Draft.
The organization has submitted bids in the past to host the draft in Green Bay.
Their current bid has received millions of dollars in support from the Packers organization and the stadium district.
The Packers say hosting the draft would bring great attention to a historic football city.
"Just putting Green Bay on a larger map in terms of people who watch the draft, people who visit the draft. It's immeasurable in many ways what it means for the community," Packers director of public affairs Aaron Popkey told WBAY.
Officials say they hope the city's improvements will persuade the NFL to select Green Bay as the site of the 2027 NFL Draft.