Green Bay Packers are playing in London in 2022

LONDON (WKOW) — For the first time ever, the Green Bay Packers are playing internationally during the regular season. 

According to packers.com, The NFL announced Monday the team will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London in 2022. Up until this point, the Packers were the only team not to have played a regular season game in the International Series. 

The Packers are one of four teams eligible for a ninth regular-season home game that are instead playing at a neutral international site. The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars also will play in London. 

Dates, matchups and kickoff times will be announced with the rest of the schedule later this year. 

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy told packers.com's Larry McCarren there will likely be events leading up to the game, including a pep rally. 

