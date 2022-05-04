Green Bay Packers to play New York Giants in London

LONDON (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers will play their first ever international game against the New York Giants.
According to packers.com, kick-off is set for 8:30 a.m. CT, 2:30 p.m. local London time.
There are a limited supply of tickets that are only available to Packers season-ticket holders through a drawing.
The rest of the Packers regular season schedule will be released on May 12.
According to packers.com, The NFL announced Monday the team will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London in 2022. Up until this point, the Packers were the only team not to have played a regular season game in the International Series.
The Packers are one of four teams eligible for a ninth regular-season home game that are instead playing at a neutral international site. The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars also will play in London.
Dates, matchups and kickoff times will be announced with the rest of the schedule later this year.
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy told packers.com's Larry McCarren there will likely be events leading up to the game, including a pep rally.