Green Bay woodworker making toys for Ukrainian children

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — A woodworker in Green Bay is getting a hand from the community to help put a smile on the faces of displaced children in Ukraine.
On Monday, Rick Brunner did an interview with our affiliate in Green Bay about how he was looking for volunteers to make as many toy cars as possible by Friday.
"Overwhelming, yes, I'm just overwhelmed," Brunner told WBAY.
Now, people near and far are stepping up to help.
"I saw it on TV this morning and I'm on vacation and I thought I could help. And, it's a great cause," Jeannie Goffard said. "I saw Rick on TV and I heard his cause and how can I not show up on a day like today."
But, Brunner's work isn't over yet — now he's tracking down crayon packets. He wants to pack every car with crayons and a lollipop.
If you are interested in helping Brunner's effort to send toys to Ukraine you can visit Rick's Toybox, Inc. on Facebook.