 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Green Co. authorities ask for help finding missing 39-year-old woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Karla Rasmussen

Photos of Karla Rasmussen 

MONTICELLO, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing 39-year-old woman. 

Lieutenant John Schuetz said Karla Rasmussen, of rural Monticello, was last seen in Monroe on Wednesday morning. She was driving her dark gray 2013 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin plates 758SWH. 

Rasmussen stands five feet six inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair and has several tattoos on her chest and arms. 

Karla Rasmussen tattoos

The sheriff's office also provided photos of a car similar to Rasmussen's — but not her actual car. 

Car similar to rasmussen's

Anyone with information on where Rasmussen is should contact the sheriff's office at 608-328-9400 and reference case G23-04056. To stay anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-7463 or online. 

 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you