Green Co. authorities ask for help finding missing 39-year-old woman

MONTICELLO, Wis. (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing 39-year-old woman.
Lieutenant John Schuetz said Karla Rasmussen, of rural Monticello, was last seen in Monroe on Wednesday morning. She was driving her dark gray 2013 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin plates 758SWH.
Rasmussen stands five feet six inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair and has several tattoos on her chest and arms.
The sheriff's office also provided photos of a car similar to Rasmussen's — but not her actual car.
Anyone with information on where Rasmussen is should contact the sheriff's office at 608-328-9400 and reference case G23-04056. To stay anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-7463 or online.