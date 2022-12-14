 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will transition from
rain to snow quickly late this evening into early tonight, with
heavy snow possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Green Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

  Updated
Green County Sheriff's Office

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — An 18-year-old Exeter man has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him. 

Nathan Widish pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of child pornography at a court hearing on Tuesday. 

As a result of the plea, the court dismissed five felony charges against Widish: four counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18.

Widish was arrested in June after the Green County Sheriff's Office and an agent of the Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) executed a residential search after a several-month investigation.

Widish is scheduled to appear in court in late February for a sentencing hearing.

