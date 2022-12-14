Green Co. man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — An 18-year-old Exeter man has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him.

Nathan Widish pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession of child pornography at a court hearing on Tuesday.

As a result of the plea, the court dismissed five felony charges against Widish: four counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18.

Widish was arrested in June after the Green County Sheriff's Office and an agent of the Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) executed a residential search after a several-month investigation.

Widish is scheduled to appear in court in late February for a sentencing hearing.