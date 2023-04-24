 Skip to main content
Green Co. Sheriff's Office asks for help finding boat thief

WASHINGTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the person who stole a boat from someone's home last Sunday.

The sheriff's office reports a blue and white 2002 Bayliner 184 Capris Fish and Ski boat on a white boat trailer was stolen from a town of Washington home the afternoon of April 16.

The suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Silverado crew cab, according to the office.

Anyone with information should contact the Green County Sheriff's Office or Green County Crimestoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME (1-800 422-7463).

A tip can also be submitted online or via the P3 Tips app.

