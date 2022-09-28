Green Co. Sheriff's Office warn of sextortion scams after local teens targeted

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office educating the public about sextortion scams after a few local teens have been targeted, according to a Facebook post.
The FBI has reported a "huge increase" in children and teens being threatened or coerced by adults into sending explicit images online, a crime known as sextortion. The FBI says boys ages 14 to 17 are particularly targeted.
Sextortion can happen on any site, app or game where people communicate.
The FBI says the crime often begins with kids communicating with someone who they believe is their age who's offering a relationship or gifts. However, sometimes the person will claim they already have a revealing image or video of the child that they'll share if the victim doesn't send more pictures.
This cycle then continues when the person threatens to publish the content unless the victim continues to send them explicit content.
The Green County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of sextortion so they know how to identify the crime, what to do if they're targeted and to know "that this is never their fault and they can always ask for help."
The FBI has a number of resources for parents and kids to learn about sextortion. Additionally, the website Connect Safely has a helpful guide that may answer questions parents and teens have about the crime.
If this is something you, your family or your child has experienced, call your local law enforcement agency to report it for investigation.