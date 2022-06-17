Green County 18-year-old arrested for child pornography, child sexual exploitation after several month investigation

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — An 18-year-old Exeter man was arrested for possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation Friday, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.
Lieutenant Cody Kanable says the Green County Sheriff's Office and an agent of the Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) executed a residential search warrant on Dohm Drive in Exeter around 6:15 a.m.
Nathan O. Widish, 18, of Exeter was arrested without incident and charged with possession of child porn and four counts of child sexual exploitation. He is being held at the Green County Jail pending his initial court appearance.
Kanable said in the report of this incident that the arrest was done as part of a several month-long Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.