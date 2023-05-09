Green County board votes to recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A resolution has been passed in Green County to recognize June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
The Green County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the resolution, 17-14.
Supporters, like Scott Rippe, say it's a first step toward creating a safe and welcoming community for all.
"It's not asking you to go hug a gay person. It's not asking you to fly a pride flag. It's just saying, hey, June is Pride Month, nationally. And we're going to recognize that as a rural county in Wisconsin."
The resolution also came with some opposition. Some of those who opposed argued there are other communities that aren't included in this resolution that also need consideration, noting the large Hispanic population in Green County.
The resolution states that Green County is committed to justice, inclusion, equality, and freedom from discrimination for all people, regardless of age, gender identity, race, ethnicity, religion, marital status, national origin, sexual orientation, or physical abilities.
The Green County Board encourages residents to learn about the contributions of LGBTQ+ people in Green County and reflect on ways that they can live and work together with a commitment to mutual respect and understanding.