Green County bridge fire being investigated as arson

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities in Green County are investigating after a bridge in rural Monroe was allegedly set on fire early Thursday morning.
Lt. Cody Kanable with the Green County Sheriff's Office said at about 2:25 a.m., someone reported the fire on the bridge for the Badger State Recreational Trail at Round Grove Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they found the wooden structure engulfed in flames and firefighters got to work. They were able to extinguish it pretty quickly, but it was still badly damaged.
The Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau determined the fire was "set by a deliberate act."
Authorities said this is the same bridge that was damaged in a crash on July 1, 2022.
The Grant County Highway Department evaluated the bridge Thursday morning and officials said it needed to be removed to protect people traveling through the area.
Lt. Kanable said Round Grove Road would be closed throughout the day.
While the investigation continues, authorities are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the overnight hours to report it to Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME.