Green County committee works with residents to provide broadband access to anyone who needs it

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A committee in Green County is asking residents for their help in securing broadband internet access for anyone who wants it.
The Green County Broadband Committee was created to help residents in the county gain access to broadband internet. Members are asking all residents to conduct a simple internet speed test so that they have an idea of who needs broadband and where it's needed most.
"The speed test measures your upload speed and your download speed," Committee Chair Ryan Camron said. "It also tells us who your carrier is. It does not give us your home address or where you ran that test. It plots it on a map, but no one has access to that information."
You can find the test here.
The committee has been working closely with the Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP) to acquire the funding. The group works with Dane County and the seven surrounding counties to help secure government funding for broadband access.
If you live outside of Green County, but are still in Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Jefferson, Rock, Iowa or Dodge County and need access to broadband, you can perform a speed test here.
Once Camron and other officials have an idea of how many people are in need of faster internet, they can request government funding to make it happen.
So far, Camron says 294 people have run the test in Green County, and their preliminary data shows that 65% of people in the county currently don't have access to broadband internet speeds.
Camron hopes that this initiative will change that.
"If you're a resident and you desire to have internet access or connectivity, that should be an option for you," Camron said. "You shouldn't be limited by where you live."