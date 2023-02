Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — Green County is issuing a tow ban because of a winter storm.

The tow ban goes into effect at noon Wednesday and will be in place until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Any vehicles that enter a ditch will not be removed until Thursday after 9 a.m.

Green County urges people to drive with caution and limit driving until Thursday.

The county says the ban could be adjusted based on weather conditions.