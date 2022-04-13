Green County man takes plea in disorderly conduct case

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — A Green County man with several open court cases has settled one originally filed in May, 2021.
Derek Hammer, 35, appeared in court Tuesday, a day before his trial was scheduled to begin, for a plea hearing on three counts of disorderly conduct.
There, a no contest plea was entered for two of the counts, and the other was dropped.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to two 90 day sentences, running concurrently, and was given a 45 day credit for time already served.
Hammer still has three open cases, facing 11 charges in total, most of which are felonies. He is expected to appear in court for arraignments on all three cases on April 21.
Hammer had a relationship with Melissa Trumpy, a Monticello woman who has been missing since late October 2021 and was with him in Illinois prior to going missing.
In February, the Green County District Attorney said Trumpy's case is likely a no body homicide. Hammer has never been named as a person of interest in her disappearance.