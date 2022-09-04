Green County officials respond to rollover, say driver 'looked at her phone'

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover crash Saturday, after the driver reportedly was looking at her phone while on the road near New Glarus.
Green County deputies, New Glarus Fire Department and EMS responded just after 12:00 a.m. to a report of a one vehicle roll over on the W7700 block of CTH H, Town of York.
Deputies said the driver, a 21-year-old from Woodford, was heading west on CTH H.
The driver told officials she looked at her phone and at that time her car went into the north ditch, hitting a culvert and causing the car to go airborne and hit a utility pole.
The sheriff's office reported the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Authorities said the driver was wearing a seatbelt and had minor injuries. She was taken for medical attention by a private vehicle.
According to the Green County Sherriff's Office, the driver was issued citations for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control of her vehicle, as well as a future court date.
Alliant Energy also responded to the scene to repair the damaged utility pole.