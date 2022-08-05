Green County Sheriff expects county jail won't be able to hold female inmates until 2023

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — Green County authorities say a shortage of female deputies makes it so they can no longer hold women in their jail.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud anticipates the Green County Jail won't be able to hold female inmates until early 2023. He said four inmates were moved to the Iowa County Jail on July 26, and as of August 5, four others are on electronic monitoring.
Skatrud explains that some responsibility of holding inmates are gender specific, and while they've been able to staff a mandatory minimum of two jail deputies on a shift — there are times when both deputies are men.
In the mean time, if a woman is arrested she will bee taken to the Iowa County Jail at a cost of between $50 and $60 a day. Skatrud said Green County remains responsible for medical costs and transportation.
Skatrud said the sheriff's office is "actively recruiting" jail deputies, but once one is hired, it will take four to five months for them to be trained.