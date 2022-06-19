Green County sheriff's arrests one after crash

TOWN OF SPRING GROVE (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office arrested one individual after they rear ended one driver and hit another Saturday afternoon.
A release from the Green County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a crash on the N2400 block of County Highway T around 4:30 p.m.
Green County Sheriff's Office, Brodhead Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Brodhead EMS, and Brodhead Fire responded to the crash.
Officials reported three vehicles heading southbound were involved.
Investigators found Parker B Eccles, 20, of Byron was driving behind 18-year-old, Leonardo N Galluzzo, of Roscoe, who was behind Patrick E Ladue, 57, of Beloit.
Authorities said Eccles at the back of the line up failed to slow down when the two in front were turning eastbound onto W. Hafeman Road. Eccles rear ended Galluzzo's vehicle which was directly in front.
Deputies said being rear ended sent Galluzzo's vehicle into the east ditch where it overturned.
According to officials Eccles's vehicle continued southbound after rear ending Galluzzo and hit Ladue's vehicle.
Law enforcement reported there were no injuries and everyone in the three vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
Officials said Eccles and Galluzzo’s vehicle were towed from the scene due to disabling damage, while Ladue’s vehicle sustained functional damage.
The sherrif's office arrested Eccles for inattentive driving, failure to maintain control, and violating absolute sobriety. Eccles was released pending their appearance in court.