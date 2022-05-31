Green County Sheriff's Office deputy injured while pursuing reckless driver

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) — A Green County Sheriff's Office deputy is hurt after pursing a reckless driver early Tuesday morning.
According to sheriff Jeff Skatrud, police were told a car was speeding and operating recklessly between Albany and Monticello around 12:29 a.m.
Deputy Adam Bass located a dark colored Chevrolet Camaro speeding on CHX and tried to stop it, but a pursuit ensued. Skatrud said the pursuit took place on several town roads and county trunk highways. The pursuit ended when Bass lost sight of the car around STH 59 and CTH FF.
But, around five minutes later Bass spotted the Camaro again, and another pursuit started, this time traveling through Spring Grove and Jefferson Township.
During this pursuit, Bass rounded a curve at the intersection of CTH K and Union Road and went into a ditch, hitting a fence and tree.
The front end of the patrol car sustained major damage and Bass was injured in the crash. He was transported to hospital, but is expected to return to the line of duty later in the week.
Authorities are still working to identify the Camaro and its driver. If you have any information, contact the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.