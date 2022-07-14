Green County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of trailer from Albany

ALBANY (WKOW) — The Green County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of a trailer in Albany Township.
The sheriff's office posted to Facebook Thursday, saying a 16-foot PJ 14,000 lb hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between July 7-11.
Anyone with information on the trailer should contact the Green County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-I-C-CRIME or by submitting a tip online.
Tips that lead to the recovery of the trailer or an arrest could be eligible for a cash award, and tipsters can remain anonymous.