Green County woman's gift helping Badger Honor Flight make history

MADISON (WKOW) -- Badger Honor Flight has been helping veterans see the memorials built in their honor for more than a decade. Now, the group is organizing an honor flight for women veterans.
"Many time, the women, they tend to downplay their role of what they did during their their service time," Eileen Stevens, the interim director of administration for Badger Honor Flight, said. "It's just important that we get our female veterans recognized so they aren't invisible."
Stevens said the committee that is planning the flight wants women veterans to be able to visit the museums and memorials specific to their military service.
"They enlisted, and we want to get them to Washington, D.C.," Stevens said. "There's memorials out there that were built in their honor, and we want them to enjoy them."
One of those memorials is the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
"It's very seldom visited," Steve Bartlett, Badger Honor Flight's director of volunteer events, said. "The schedule will be such that we will spend a lot of time there."
Bartlett said the goal is for almost everyone involved the trip to be a woman.
"We'd like it to be really fun and have like a female pilot and a co-pilot and all of the bus drivers be female," he said.
However, the veterans on the trip will be able to have male guardians -- like sons or grandsons.
Gift makes trip possible
Honor flights are expensive. Each one can cost more than $100,000.
The all-woman flight is happening because of a donation Alice Ladwig, a Green County woman, made when she died.
Ladwig was good friends with Bea Patterson, a longtime volunteer with Badger Honor Flight.
Patterson said Ladwig loved helping people, particularly veterans.
The two eventually planned a breakfast fundraiser that became an annual tradition.
Just before Ladwig died in 2019, she told Patterson about her plans to donate money to Badger Honor Flight.
"She goes, 'I want you to know I have left for Badger Honor Flight, because of you, money,'" Patterson said. "I'm doing what she would have liked to do with it, and that's to do an all-women's veterans flight."
Future plans for honor flights
Badger Honor Flight is planning three flights for 2022. The first will be on April 21. The all-woman flight will take off on May 14. The third flight will be on June 4.
Stevens said that the Badger Honor Flight has already received applications from female veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, but the group is still looking for more women veterans from those eras to fill the flight.
Bartlett said veterans did not have to serve in combat to be eligible to fly on an honor flight. They just need to have served during World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War.
You can apply to take part in an honor flight on their website.