Greenfield husband sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing wife

GREENFIELD (WKOW) - According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the Greenfield man who killed his wife in their bathtub and left her there for two weeks has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
49-year-old Braedon Ward cried in the courtroom as he learned his fate. Ward says his wife Jamie's chronic pain from degenerative disc disease led the two to agree that she would have to die to relieve that pain.
"I'm sorry for the pain I've caused everyone," Ward said. "My wife Jamie Lee Ward was sick with pain for over 25 years. She never got better. I still mourn her today."
Officials and Jamie's family disagreed -- calling this a homicide.
"You had so many other options," Jamie's sister-in-law Ann Nice said. "Braeden you are a coward. You are sick, and you are a horrific person. You gambled your life away instead of being responsible. You violently killed your wife, instead of asking for help. You looked at all of your options and made the absolute worst decision possible."
Ward will likely be in his 60s when he is released from prison.