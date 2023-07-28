Greenfield police officer accidentally drove over a woman, killing her

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WKOW/WISN) -- Greenfield police say a Milwaukee woman is dead after an officer accidentally drove over her while responding to a welfare check.
Police said the officer accidentally ran over the woman Thursday. According to the Medical Examiner, the victim is Tracie Dorpat, 42, from Milwaukee. Her family said she was visiting someone in the area before she was struck.
"I feel like if you run anybody over in the stomach that's immediately life-threatening," Alyxandra Besaw, the victim's daughter, told our Milwaukee affiliate.
Police said the incident is still under investigation, and they are currently mapping the area.