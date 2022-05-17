Groundbreaking ceremony for UW-Health's Eastpark Medical Center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- There will be a new state-of-the-art medical care facility on Madison's east side in a couple of years.
UW-Health officials were on hand for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastpark Medical Center on Tuesday.
The 469,000-square-foot facility will house specialty care, including adult cancer care, advanced imaging and laboratory services.
"This is a big deal and not because of the size or it's cost," Dr. Alan Kaplan, CEO of UW Health said. "It's a big deal because of what we need for our patients locally, throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois and even throughout the country."
The Eastpark Medical Center will be located across from East Madison Hospital and UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Eastpark Drive.
It will open in 2024.