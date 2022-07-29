Group of girls host lemonade stands to raise money for Oschner Park Zoo

ROCK SPRINGS (WKOW) -- A group of girls are hosting lemonade stands throughout the summer to raise money for the Oschner Park Zoo in Baraboo.
In early June, a suspect broke into the Oschner Park Zoo, which resulted in two otters and great horned owls escaping. Though the animals have been returned, some were hurt during their time outside the zoo.
Since then, the community has come together to raise money for security cameras and other expenses.
To help, a group of girls in Rock Springs have been hosting lemonade stands all summer. Mandy Hunt, one of the mothers, said she's proud the girls are raising money for an important cause.
"Addie has always been one who wants to help others and help animals. She's very passionate about animals. So when her and Tilly said that they wanted to raise money and do a lemonade stand to raise money to help animals. The zoo was our first choice," Mandy said.
Her daughters, Addison and Tilly, are two of the girls helping.
"I really like animals, and I want to be a biologist when I grow up. It's just a way to start helping out animals now," Addison said. "So I don't have to wait like, a kajillion years to go to college and then have to wait another kajillion years in college."
When they started, they hoped to raise $100. But, they keep working for more as they continue to reach, and pass, their goals.
Maddie Puttkamer, another child helping with the lemonade stand, said she's excited they raised over $500 and they now hope they can get to $1,000.
"I'm so proud," Mandy said. "Just the huge support from the community and even before people realized they're raising money for the zoo, just wanting to support kids doing something in the summer. It's just been awesome. And I'm so proud that they want to raise all the money just to give back to the community."
Though security cameras have been installed at the zoo, the girls will continue hosting lemonade stands on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They say the money can help with vet bills.