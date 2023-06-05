Group of Wisconsin political heavyweights focuses on election integrity ahead of 2024

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2024 presidential election is 17 months away, but a new group is already launching in Wisconsin to focus on combatting misinformation and ensuring election integrity.
Keep Our Republic currently has advisory councils in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and now it's turning its sights to another battleground: the Badger State.
It's been more than 900 days since Wisconsin voters filled out their ballots for the 2020 presidential election. Despite a recount confirming Joe Biden won the most votes in the state, and audits and court cases finding the election was run fairly, former Republican congressman Reid Ribble said some people still doubt the election's results.
"There is still this underlying sense by many, many voters that the elections aren't done correctly," he said.
So now, Ribble and 11 other members of Keep Our Republic's Wisconsin Advisory Council are working to shore up faith in elections.
Kathy Bernier, who chaired the state senate's elections committee in 2020, is leading the effort. Other notable members of the council include former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and former Democratic Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton.
"Both Republicans and Democrats participated so that both sides can see that we're working together to make sure that our elections are fair and that people can have confidence in them," Ribble said.
Keep Our Republic is ramping up its work in Wisconsin because of the potential for people to spread misinformation in during the 2024 campaign, according to Lee Rasch, another member of the advisory council.
"We know that Wisconsin was targeted by groups that were promoting disinformation about the 2020 election, and so it's very likely there will be some effort going into 2024," he said. "It makes sense to prepare, doesn't it? I mean, it makes sense to get the word out and be able to respond more rapidly if if some situation does occur and not act as if we are surprised that there could be a problem in 2024."
Ribble said much of the group's efforts will focus on going into communities and having face-to-face conversations with voters. He said he recently held a town hall in Green Bay with former U.S. House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt.
"We hope to do more things like that where we can get the community involved, where they can ask questions, and they can probe and they can share with us what their concerns are," he said.
Ribble said Keep Our Republic's work over the next 17 months will be "an education parade," with the goal being to reassure people elections are safe.
"The thing we're trying to to let voters know is if you don't trust the politicians, at a bare minimum, trust your neighbors because they're the people that are doing the counting," he said. "They're the people that are putting the ballots into tabulators and getting the results. So, trust your neighbor."