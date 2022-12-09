Group poses as Beloit city workers, burglarizes homeowners

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is warning the community of a group of men who may be posing as city workers to burglarized resident's homes.
Police said at about 6 p.m. Thursday, two men in their mid-30s went to a home in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue and claimed to be city employees from the water department.
The men were wearing bright yellow long sleeve shirts, lanyards, an ID badger and bandannas on their faces.
In a Facebook post, police said the men claimed their was an issue with the water in the home and it needed to be tested. They were let in and distracted the homeowners in the kitchen.
While that was happening, a third person entered the home and stole items.
BPD is warning resident's of the potential for a crime like this.
"If anyone should come to your door, especially after business hours, and they are claiming to be city employees but are not in a City of Beloit vehicle and do not have City of Beloit identification, do not let them in your home and contact police immediately."
This crime remains under investigation.