Group uses grant from DNR to plant 75 trees at Devil's Lake State Park

DEVIL'S LAKE (WKOW) — There are now 75 more trees in Devil's Lake State Park, thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Devil's Lake Climbing Guides received a $6,500 grant and used the funds to plant trees in "key locations," as identified by park staff. It's the second time the group and DNR worked together to plant trees at the park.
Twenty-five volunteers from Devil's Lake Climbing Guides and Heartwood Tree Company planted the trees at two campgrounds and the North Shore parking lot on Arbor Day.
“The department is very fortunate to have private donors and volunteers who are committed to supporting Wisconsin State Parks for all,” said Jim Carter, DNR Superintendent at Devil’s Lake State Park.