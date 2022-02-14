Group wants to add green space around Summerfest

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- People who live near the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee wants to change the area around the festival grounds.
They want to turn parking lots and undeveloped properties into green space.
The proposal from the group "Save the Third Ward" comes after a different proposal by Madison-based "Frank Productions" to build a 4,500-hundred person concert venue right by the Summerfest grounds.
"If the proposal for the 4,500-person facility is built, then the city will be condemned to having a parking lot for the next 40-50 years," said organizer Craig Peterson.
WISN-TV reached out to Frank Productions and Summerfest's parent company for comment, but did not receive a response from either.