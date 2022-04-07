Gun-posing photos allowed for trial on killing of Madison physician, husband

MADISON (WKOW) -- A judge Thursday ruled photos showing murder defendant Khari Sanford posing with guns will be allowed to be shown to jurors in Sanford's upcoming double homicide trial.
Deputy Dane County District Attorney William Brown says some of the photos show Sanford with a gun resembling a Glock 357 handgun. Authorities say shell casings consistent with that model gun were found near victims Beth Potter, a Madison physician, and her husband Robin Carre in March 2020. They say the gun used in the fatal shootings of the couple has not been found.
Dane County Judge Ellen Berz also ruled video Sanford recorded of the area near where the victims were found in the UW Arboretum weeks before the killings could also be shown to jurors.
But Berz says photos connected to an FBI attempt to locate suspects in armed robberies prior to the double homicide were off-limits for the trial. Brown says Sanford was one of the suspects.
Sanford's attorneys also say statements made by Sanford to police days after the murders should be suppressed, as Sanford was coerced into making them. They argue while Sanford was told by UW Police Detective Peter Grimyser he just wanted to ask Sanford some questions, he was never told he could leave the interview if he wished. The attorneys also say when Grimsyer asked Sanford if the interview could continue at a police station, Grimyser indicated Sanford could be "detained." Grimyser testified Wednesday he did not handcuff or detain Sanford during the interview.
Berz says she wants to watch police-worn body camera video of Sanford's questioning before deciding on the interview's suitability for trial.
Authorities say Sanford was the boyfriend of the victims' daughter and the victims asked the couple to leave the family home over disputes about protecting against the spread of COVID-19 and other issues. Court records also show Sanford and the victims' daughter talked about large amounts of money the physician and her husband had and accessing the money.
Sanford's friend, Alijah Larrue, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder-kidnapping in connection to the killings. Authorities say Larrue contributed to the victims' deaths but Sanford was the shooter. Larrue is scheduled to testify in Sanford's May trial in accordance with the terms of Larrue's plea agreement.
Sanford's attorneys and Brown are asking Berz to prohibit media organizations from live-streaming the upcoming trial. Brown says live-streaming has already resulted in witnesses being harassed in previous court cases. Brown calls the practice journalistic "voyeurism."
For Thursday's hearing on court motions in the Sanford case, Berz allowed news cameras but banned the later broadcast of anything beyond one 10-second video clip. Berz also required the video to be deleted from any storage 24 hours after it aired.
In addition to opposing any prohibition on the live-stream of the Sanford trial, attorney Tanya Salman of a coalition of media groups said Berz's limitation on broadcasting material from the hearing was "unfair to the public" and could compromise reporting on the competing views in the Sanford case. Salman said while state Supreme Court rules give judges discretion in what they allow in connection to electronic media, the rules are intended to address the number and positions of cameras in the courtroom and safeguard the confidentiality of some courtroom conversations.
Berz will decide the issues involving the media's presence, broadcasts and live-streaming at a later date.
Sanford remains jailed with bail at $1 million.
Sanford was 19 at the time of the homicides. In 2019, he was found responsible for stealing the car of acquaintances. Sanford also formerly served as an intern in the Office of Madison's mayor.