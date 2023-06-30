Gundersen Health System urges parents to talk with children about vaping

MADISON (WKOW) — Gundersen Health System experts want parents to have a conversation with their children about the dangers of vaping.
Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System, says that recent vaping data has shown the increased use of e-cigarettes among kids.
A recent survey alleged that 2.5 million middle and high school aged children are using vape products like e-cigarettes. According to the CDC, vaping numbers have nearly doubled in the last year.
Mahr warns parents that the marketing behind vape products is enticing to children as more flavors are developed.
"That's what kids like, so the bubble gum, the peppermint, the cotton candy. All of those [flavors] that usually most adults don't," Mahr said.
Gundersen Health System experts understand that keeping vaping products away from children is difficult, but claim that's part of the reason why parents should talk to their kids.