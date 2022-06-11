'Guns 2 Gardens' event turns unwanted guns into garden tools

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison church concerned about the level of gun violence offered a safe option for gun owners to surrender their weapons and see their firearms take on a new role.
It's not often when looking down the barrel of a rifle is a good thing, except when this rifle is transformed into a garden tool as part of the gun buy-back program Guns 2 Gardens.
"The significance is deeply meaningful for people to surrender a gun that is transformed into a garden tool. People who are safely surrendering their firearms today will wake up safer tomorrow morning," said organizer Jeff Wild.
Unwanted guns were dismantled at Midvale Community Lutheran Church and the leftover parts are forged into garden tools.
"With all of the gun violence around the country, I think it feels good to do be able to do something creative," said Nan Wilder, a trained volunteer.
"I inherited two assault weapons from my brother," said Craig Gehrke.
Gehrke said he wanted to get rid of his high-powered rifles, but he didn't want to sell them. Although he's firearm hobbyist, Gehrke is opposed to semi-automatic weapons.
"I don't mind deer rifles. I don't mind shotguns. But multi-shot weapons are only for killing multiple people," said Gehrke.
Several law enforcement agencies stopped by to make sure this event remained safe.
"Before anything is destroyed or any weapon is handled, we have to make sure that it is properly checked," said Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
Sheriff Barrett helped volunteers secure weapons like high-powered assault rifles.
He said every weapon taken in helps make law enforcement's job less dangerous.
"This is doing exactly what we want to increase public safety and increase or decrease the likelihood of something happening or these guns getting into the hands of those who want to cause harm in our communities," said Sheriff Barrett.
More than 30 guns were surrendered at the buy-back Saturday. Those who turned in their guns had the option to receive a gift card to a local grocery store.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office tells 27 news it will partner with the Madison Police Department for a large-scale gun buyback on August 13 at the Alliant Energy Center.