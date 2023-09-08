Habitat Dane hosts 9/11 remembrance event

MADISON (WKOW) – Monday is the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center's tallest towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
On Friday, Habitat Dane hosted a 9/11 Day of Remembrance.
Habitat for Humanity and volunteers are building homes for local families, while also raising money for its Veteran build initiatives.
The day kicked off with a moment of silence and a musical performance.
The Vice President of Development for Habitat Dane says this event is part of a larger movement.
“It is so much more than that. It's about serving our veterans, honoring them, remembering them, and then also to draw awareness to them for services that they might need here in our community,” said Beth Larson.
Volunteers say the day honors the memory of those who lost their lives and those who rose in service in response.